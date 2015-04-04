Ensō String QuartetFormed 1999
Ensō String Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66307e97-bcf3-427b-b821-24ad9727a83e
Ensō String Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ensō String Quartet is a US-based string quartet. They have won a number of competitions including the 2003 Concert Artists Guild, 2004 Banff International String Quartet Competition and Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. Formed in 1999, they have released three CDs on the Naxos Records label, one of which was nominated for a "Best Chamber Music Performance" Grammy award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ensō String Quartet Tracks
Sort by
I Crisantemi
Giacomo Puccini
I Crisantemi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
I Crisantemi
Last played on
Back to artist