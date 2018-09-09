Urban Soul
Urban Soul Biography (Wikipedia)
Urban Soul was a UK/US house music studio project assembled by producer, songwriter and vocalist Roland Clark. Urban Soul hit the US Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart seven times through the 1990s, including hitting #1 in 1997 with the track "Show Me." Other Urban Soul tracks featured vocals by Sandy B, Ceybil Jeffries and Troyetta Knox.
Urban Soul Tracks
