Vicious Pink Formed 1981. Disbanded 1986
Vicious Pink
1981
Vicious Pink Biography (Wikipedia)
Vicious Pink was a synthpop duo formed in Leeds, England in 1981, and active until 1986.
Vicious Pink Tracks
Can't You See
Vicious Pink
Can't You See
Can't You See
Vicious Pink Links
