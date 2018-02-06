Salvatore MartiranoBorn 12 January 1927. Died 12 November 1995
Salvatore Martirano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/662becb6-2fa2-4bcc-bbbb-d87b1095196b
Salvatore Martirano Biography (Wikipedia)
Salvatore Giovanni Martirano (January 12, 1927 – November 17, 1995) was an American composer of contemporary classical music. Born in Yonkers, New York, he taught for many years at the University of Illinois. He also worked in electronic music and invented electronic musical instruments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Salvatore Martirano Tracks
Sort by
L's GA For Gassed-Masked Politico, Helium Bomb, And Two-Channel Tape
Salvatore Martirano
L's GA For Gassed-Masked Politico, Helium Bomb, And Two-Channel Tape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L's GA For Gassed-Masked Politico, Helium Bomb, And Two-Channel Tape
Last played on
Salvatore Martirano Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist