Alan MurphyUK session guitarist. Born 18 November 1953. Died 19 October 1989
Alan Murphy
1953-11-18
Alan Murphy Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Murphy (18 November 1953 – 19 October 1989) was an English rock session guitarist, best remembered for his collaborations with Kate Bush and Go West. In 1988 he joined the group Level 42 as a full-time band member, and played with them until his death from pneumonia, resulting from AIDS, in 1989. He also played lead guitar on select recordings by Mike + The Mechanics, including the hit single "Silent Running".
Alan Murphy Tracks
Delius
Kate Bush
Last played on
Pick A Bale Of Cotton
Alan Murphy
Last played on
