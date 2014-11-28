Neill ArcherBorn 31 August 1961
Neill Archer
1961-08-31
The Yeomen of the guard, or The merryman and his maid - opera: Act 1 no.5; Is life a boon?
Arthur Sullivan
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
