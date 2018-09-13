Andrei GavrilovBorn 21 September 1955
Andrei Gavrilov
1955-09-21
Andrei Gavrilov Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrei Gavrilov (in Russian Андрей Гаврилов, born September 21, 1955) is a Swiss pianist of Russian background.
Andrei Gavrilov Tracks
To the Spring, Op 43 No 6 (Lyric Pieces)
Edvard Grieg
link
Moment musical in B minor, Op 16 No 3
Sergei Rachmaninov
link
Prelude in F sharp minor, Op 23 No 1
Sergei Rachmaninov
link
Con moto from Concerto For 2 Pianos
Igor Stravinsky
link
Elegy, Op 3 No 1
Sergei Rachmaninov
link
Piano concerto No. 1 In D Flat Major
Sergei Prokofiev
link
Prelude in G sharp minor, Op 32 No 12
Sergei Rachmaninov
link
Study in C major, Op 10 No 1
Frédéric Chopin
link
Keyboard Suite in G minor, HWV 432 (Passacaille)
George Frideric Handel
link
Piano Sonata No 7, Op 83 (3rd mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
link
Prelude, Op 12 No 7 (Ten Pieces)
Andrei Gavrilov
link
Keyboard Suite in D minor, HWV 437 (Sarabande)
Andrei Gavrilov
link
Goldberg variations BWV.988
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
Wedding day at Troldhaugen from Lyric Pieces (feat. Andrei Gavrilov)
Edvard Grieg
link
4 Pieces Op.4 for piano (feat. Andrei Gavrilov)
Sergei Prokofiev
link
4 Pieces Op.4 for piano
Sergei Prokofiev
link
Frédéric Chopin
link
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Andrei Gavrilov
link
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egcd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1978-09-02T07:51:30
2
Sep
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Andrei Gavrilov Links
