Samuel AkpabotBorn 3 October 1932. Died 7 August 2000
Samuel Akpabot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1932-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/661ed5b2-d5f7-4af9-a174-1794600efcb6
Samuel Akpabot Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Akpabot (3 October 1932 – 7 August 2000) was a Nigerian music composer, ethnomusicologist and author.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Samuel Akpabot Tracks
Sort by
Scenes from Nigeria (Pastorale)
Samuel Akpabot
Scenes from Nigeria (Pastorale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scenes from Nigeria (Pastorale)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist