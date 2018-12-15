The SilencersScottish rock band. Formed 1987
The Silencers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Silencers are a Scottish rock band formed in London in 1986 by Jimme O'Neill and Cha Burns, two ex-members of the post-punk outfit Fingerprintz. Their music is characterised by a melodic blend of pop, folk and traditional Celtic influences. Often compared to Scottish bands with a similar sound like Big Country, Del Amitri and The Proclaimers, The Silencers have distinguished themselves with their eclectic sounds, prolific output and continued career. Their first single, "Painted Moon," was a minor international hit and invited critical comparisons to Simple Minds and U2. In 1987 they released their first album A Letter From St. Paul, which included "Painted Moon" and another minor hit, "I See Red." Buoyed by the huge European hit "Bulletproof Heart", the band's third album Dance to the Holy Man is the band's commercial peak to date. Throughout the 1990s, The Silencers saw a popular taste shift away from their songwriter-based style of music toward grunge and electronic music.
The Silencers Tracks
Sort by
I See Red
I Can Feel It
Wild Mountain Thyme
Painted Moon
Sacred Child
I Want You
The Real McCoy
The Art of Self Deception
Scottish Rain
Hey Mr Bank Manager
A Blues For Buddha
Robinson Crusoe in New York
Bulletproof Heart
The Silencers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Hipsway - New York Nights New York Daze
-
Hipsway - Ask The Lord
-
Nicola Meighan: On The Record with Graeme "Skin" Skinner
-
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - Mad as the Mist and Snow
-
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - Saints and Angels
-
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - I Miss The Road
-
Fan unaware she featured in romantic Waterboys song