Jay GorneyBorn 12 December 1894. Died 14 June 1990
Jay Gorney
1894-12-12
Jay Gorney Biography (Wikipedia)
Jay Gorney (December 12, 1896– June 14, 1990) was an American theater and film song writer.
Jay Gorney Tracks
You're My Thrill
Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?
Brother Can You Spare a Dime (feat. Yip Harburg)
