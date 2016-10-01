PassengerSwedish metal-band, side-project of In Flames singer. Formed 1996
Passenger
1996
Passenger Biography (Wikipedia)
Passenger was a Swedish metal band active between 1995–2004.
Passenger Tracks
Anywhere
Passenger
Anywhere
Anywhere
Somebody's Love
Passenger
Somebody's Love
Somebody's Love
Let Her Go
Passenger
Let Her Go
Let Her Go
Holes
Passenger
Holes
Holes
Scare Away the Dark
Blind Passengers
Scare Away the Dark
Scare Away the Dark
