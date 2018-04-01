The Ian Campbell Folk GroupFormed 1956. Disbanded 1978
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66156c52-346d-4e0b-b516-cbc376fc6fc2
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ian Campbell Folk Group were one of the most popular and respected folk groups of the British folk revival of the 1960s. The group made many appearances on radio, television, and at national and international venues and festivals. They performed a mixture of British traditional folk music and new material, including compositions by Campbell. Much of their popularity flowed from the variety of their performance which included a mixture of solos, group vocals and instrumentals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Lord of the Dance
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
Lord of the Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord of the Dance
Last played on
New York Gals
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
New York Gals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New York Gals
Last played on
The Sun Is Burning
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
The Sun Is Burning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sun Is Burning
Last played on
Jute Mill Song
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
Jute Mill Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jute Mill Song
Last played on
Johnny Lad
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
Johnny Lad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Lad
Last played on
The D-Day Dodgers
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
The D-Day Dodgers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The D-Day Dodgers
Last played on
Twa Recruiting Sergeants
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
Twa Recruiting Sergeants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
D-Day Dodgers
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
D-Day Dodgers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
D-Day Dodgers
Last played on
Dirty Old Town
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
Dirty Old Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Old Town
Last played on
To Hear the Nightingale Sing
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
To Hear the Nightingale Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Hear the Nightingale Sing
Last played on
The Bells of Rhymney
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
The Bells of Rhymney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bells of Rhymney
Last played on
I Think It's Going To Rain Today
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
I Think It's Going To Rain Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cutty Wren
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
The Cutty Wren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cutty Wren
Last played on
Rocking the Cradle
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
Rocking the Cradle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rocking the Cradle
Last played on
The Old Man's Song
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
The Old Man's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Man's Song
Last played on
The Drover's Dream
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
The Drover's Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Drover's Dream
Last played on
The Times They Are A Changin'
The Ian Campbell Folk Group
The Times They Are A Changin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Times They Are A Changin'
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Ian Campbell Folk Group
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist