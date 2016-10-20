KillersBritish heavy metal, a.k.a. Paul Di'Anno's Killers. Formed 1991. Disbanded 2003
Killers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/66101a13-70cc-40a7-8371-abcb78012aa3
Killers Tracks
Sort by
Human
Killers
Human
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Human
Last played on
Read My Mind
Killers
Read My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Read My Mind
Last played on
Shot At The Night
Killers
Shot At The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shot At The Night
Performer
Last played on
ALL THESE THINGS THAT I’VE DONE
Killers
ALL THESE THINGS THAT I’VE DONE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway
Killers
Runaway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway
Last played on
Somebody Told Me
Killers
Somebody Told Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Told Me
Last played on
Mr Brightside
Killers
Mr Brightside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Brightside
Performer
Last played on
Spaceman
Killers
Spaceman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spaceman
Last played on
Traquilize
Killers
Traquilize
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Traquilize
Last played on
Killers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Kaiser Chiefs
-
Eight of the boys perform with the Kaiser Chiefs
-
"It's always like a homecoming" - Simon Rix from the Kaiser Chiefs talks about Leeds venues
-
Kaiser Chiefs - BBC Music Awards 2016
-
Ricky Wilson: "Leathers - head to toe!"
-
Ricky on the new album: "It really took it out of me!"
-
Ricky and Simon from Kaiser Chiefs
-
Kaiser Chiefs - Interview
-
Ricky Wilson talks Rock Around The Clock with Steve Wright
Back to artist