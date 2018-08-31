Jimmy BondBorn 27 January 1933. Died 26 April 2012
Jimmy Bond
1933-01-27
Jimmy Bond Biography (Wikipedia)
James Edward Bond Jr. (January 27, 1933 – April 26, 2012), known as Jimmy Bond, was an American double bass player, arranger and composer who performed and recorded with many leading jazz, blues, folk and rock musicians between the 1950s and 1980s.
Jimmy Bond Tracks
Goin' To Louisiana (feat. Jimmy Bond & Earl Palmer)
Lightnin’ Hopkins
Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair
Jimmy Bond
I loves you Porgy
George Gershwin
Freedom Sound
Wayne Henderson, Joe Sample, Wilton Felder, Stix Hooper, The Jazz Crusaders, Roy Gaines & Jimmy Bond
Blues For Yna Yna
Jimmy Zito
Plain Gold Ring
George Stone, Nina Simone, Jimmy Bond & EL Heath
Central Park Blues
Albert “Tootie” Heath
