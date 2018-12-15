Tiffany PageBorn 16 April 1986
Tiffany Page
1986-04-16
Tiffany Page (born 16 April 1986) is an English singer-songwriter based in London, and currently signed to no record company. Her debut single "Walk Away Slow" was released on 15 March 2010. Her second single, "On Your Head", started to receive airplay on radio stations across the UK.
In 2010 she toured with Hole as their supporting artist.
In 2015, a new single, "Suburbia" was released.
Walk Away Slow
Walk Away Slow
Out of My Mind
Out of My Mind
On Your Head
On Your Head
Seven Years Too Late
Seven Years Too Late
You Won't
You Won't
On Your Head (Live for The Janice Long Show)
