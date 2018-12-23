Blank & JonesGerman electronic music duo. Formed 1997
Blank & Jones
1997
Blank & Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Blank & Jones are a German electronic music duo, consisting of the members Jan Pieter Blank (born June 15, 1971), known as Piet Blank; René Runge (born June 27, 1968), better known as DJ Jaspa Jones; and the producer Andy Kaufhold (N*D*K) (born December 17, 1969). They have released eleven albums and more than 16 singles since their first single release "Sunrise" in 1997.
Blank & Jones Tracks
Catch
Give It To Me Straight (Ashley Beedle North Street Remix)
Beyond Time
Dreams
Loneliness (Featuring Bobo)
Cream
Cream (1999)
