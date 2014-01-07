Juan de Dios FilibertoBorn 8 March 1885. Died 11 November 1964
1885-03-08
Juan de Dios Filiberto Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan de Dios Filiberto (8 March 1885 – 11 November 1964) was an Argentine violinist, conductor, poet and composer who became prominent in the Argentine tango genre.
Quejas de bandoneon (feat. Tango Siempre)
Quejas de bandoneon (feat. Tango Siempre)
