Robin TrowerBorn 9 March 1945
Robin Trower
1945-03-09
Robin Trower Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin Leonard Trower (born 9 March 1945) is an English rock guitarist and vocalist who achieved success with Procol Harum during the 1960s, and then again as the bandleader of his own power trio known as Robin Trower.
Robin Trower Tracks
Rock Me Baby (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 29 Jan 1975)
A Little Bit Of Sympathy (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 29 Jan 1975) 1975
Day Dream - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
Bridge Of Sighs (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 29 Jan 1975)
Day Of The Eagle (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 29 Jan 1975)
Day of the Eagle
Day of the Eagle
Bitten By The Snake
Bitten By The Snake
Returned in Kind
Returned in Kind
Can't Turn Back The Clock
Can't Turn Back The Clock
Hound Dog
Hound Dog
The Land Of Plenty
The Land Of Plenty
Daydream (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 29 Jan 1975)
I Can't Wait Much Longer (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 29 Jan 1975)
Too Rolling Stoned - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
Lady Love (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 29 Jan 1975)
Gonna Be More Suspicious (Radio 1 In Concert, Paris Theatre, 29 Jan 1975)
End Game
End Game
Ain't No Use To Worry
Ain't No Use To Worry
Messin' With The Blues
Messin' With The Blues
When Will The Next Blow Fall
We Will Be Together Someday
Bridge Of Sighs
Santa Claus Is Back In Town
In This Place (Radio 1 Session, 5 Mar 1974)
Bridge Of Sighs (Radio 1 Session, 5 Mar 1974)
Alethea (Radio 1 Session, 5 Mar 1974)
A Little Bit Of Sympathy (Radio 1 Session, 5 Mar 1974)
Up And Gone
Up And Gone
