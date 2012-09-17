Freddy Breck (Gerhard Brecker; 21 January 1942, in Sonneberg, Thuringia – 17 December 2008, in Rottach-Egern, Upper Bavaria) was a German schlager singer, composer, record producer, and news anchor.

Breck studied to be a machinist, then studied singing under Heinz Gietz. He sang schlager songs which were based on well-known classical melodies. His first success was "Überall auf der Welt", based on Va, pensiero from Giuseppe Verdi's Nabucco. This he recorded in English as "We Believe In Tomorrow" and released it as a single in late 1972 - it topped the South African Charts in early 1973. He went on to score 5 platinum records and 35 gold records over the course of his career.

In 1978, he issued an English language disc. In the 1980s, he worked as a news presenter for various stations, and wrote music for groups such as the Original Naabtal Duo, the Kastelruther Spatzen and Nina & Mike. He founded his own record label, Sun Day Records, with his wife Astrid in 1998, and in 1999 they released music as a duo, Astrid & Freddy Breck.