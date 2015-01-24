The Brown Eyed Girls (Hangul: 브라운 아이드 걸스, Japanese: ブラウン・アイド・ガールズ), often abbreviated as B.E.G., BG or 브아걸 (beu-ah-geol) is a South Korean girl group managed by Mystic Entertainment. The group consists of four members: JeA, Miryo, Narsha, and Gain. They debuted as an R&B/Ballad vocal group with "Come Closer (다가와서)" in 2006 and have since challenged themselves with a notable variety of different music genres.

They rose to popularity in 2008 with "L.O.V.E" and their retro-dance number "How Come," and cemented their position in the K-pop world in 2009 with "Abracadabra", with its electronica-based genre, pioneering (albeit controversial) concept, along with its iconic and now globally recognized dance entitled 'The Arrogant Dance (시건방춤)'—successfully ingraining themselves into modern popular culture.

The group started their venture into the Japanese music market with the release of a Japanese version of their massively successful 3rd Korean album, Sound-G, in late 2010, with full promotions being held throughout early 2011 under Sony Music Japan, where they gained moderate success. They returned to Korea in late 2011, to garner further success and critical acclaim with their 4th album and its title track "Sixth Sense". Other than promoting as a group, all of the members have released solo albums.