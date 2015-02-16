Troy von Balthazar
Troy von Balthazar Biography (Wikipedia)
Troy Von Balthazar (TvB) is a Hawaii born American singer, songwriter and poet who fronted the Los Angeles based indie rock band Chokebore. His work can be described as intense and original, lo-fi pop music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
