Roddy Hart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65feda34-ab02-47e6-a89e-c88a7436b52b
Roddy Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire are a 7-piece band from Glasgow, Scotland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roddy Hart Performances & Interviews
- Roddy Hart Spoken Word Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01s6xsd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01s6xsd.jpg2014-02-13T16:50:00.000ZScottish singer Roddy Hart joins Janice Long for a chat and a Spoken Word Session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01s6xsm
Roddy Hart Spoken Word Session
Roddy Hart Tracks
Sort by
Send A Message (Radio Edit)
Roddy Hart
Send A Message (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have Yourself A Merry Christmas (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
Rachel Sermanni
Have Yourself A Merry Christmas (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br50n.jpglink
Have Yourself A Merry Christmas (The Quay Sessions, 21st December 2017)
Last played on
Roll To Me (The Quay Sessions, 21st Sept 2017)
Newton Faulkner
Roll To Me (The Quay Sessions, 21st Sept 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p035r1dg.jpglink
Roll To Me (The Quay Sessions, 21st Sept 2017)
Last played on
Home
Kris Kristofferson
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmpv.jpglink
Home
Last played on
Tiny Miracles
Roddy Hart
Tiny Miracles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiny Miracles
Last played on
Violet
Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire
Violet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fztr4.jpglink
Violet
Last played on
Wheels And White Lines
Emily Barker
Wheels And White Lines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Wheels And White Lines
Last played on
Beautiful Surprise
Roddy Hart
Beautiful Surprise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Surprise
Last played on
Most Of The Time
Roddy Hart
Most Of The Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkf2.jpglink
Most Of The Time
Last played on
Bright Light Fever
Roddy Hart
Bright Light Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Light Fever
Last played on
My Greatest Success (feat. Kris Kristofferson & Eddi Reader)
Roddy Hart
My Greatest Success (feat. Kris Kristofferson & Eddi Reader)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmpv.jpglink
My Greatest Success (feat. Kris Kristofferson & Eddi Reader)
Last played on
If we should meet again
Roddy Hart
If we should meet again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Greatest Success
Eddi Reader
My Greatest Success
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
My Greatest Success
Last played on
Bright Light Fever
Roddy Hart
Bright Light Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Light Fever
Last played on
Restless Soul
Roddy Hart
Restless Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Restless Soul
Last played on
My Greatest Success feat Kris Kristofferson & Eddi Reader
Roddy Hart
My Greatest Success feat Kris Kristofferson & Eddi Reader
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edge of Love
Roddy Hart
Edge of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edge of Love
Last played on
COLD CITY AVALANCHE
Roddy Hart
COLD CITY AVALANCHE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
COLD CITY AVALANCHE
Last played on
Waiting For the Sun
Roddy Hart
Waiting For the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Swimmer
Roddy Hart
The Swimmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Swimmer
Last played on
Boxes
Roddy Hart
Boxes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boxes
Last played on
Most of the Time
Roddy Hart
Most of the Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Most of the Time
Last played on
Roddy Hart Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist