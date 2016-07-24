Naseer Shamma (Arabic: نصير شمه‎) is an Iraqi Kurdish musician and oud player.

He was born in 1963 in Kut, a city on the Tigris River in a family from Feyli Kurds. He began studying the oud at the age of 12 in Baghdad, following in the footsteps of Jamil and Munir Bashir. He received his diploma from the Baghdad Academy of Music in 1987. He began to teach oud after three years at the academy, as well as continuing his own studies. Shamma has composed music for films, plays and television and created the Arabic Oud House.