Naseer ShammaBorn 1963
Naseer Shamma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65fed400-b1b5-41db-b281-331f16adbcf1
Naseer Shamma Biography (Wikipedia)
Naseer Shamma (Arabic: نصير شمه) is an Iraqi Kurdish musician and oud player.
He was born in 1963 in Kut, a city on the Tigris River in a family from Feyli Kurds. He began studying the oud at the age of 12 in Baghdad, following in the footsteps of Jamil and Munir Bashir. He received his diploma from the Baghdad Academy of Music in 1987. He began to teach oud after three years at the academy, as well as continuing his own studies. Shamma has composed music for films, plays and television and created the Arabic Oud House.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Naseer Shamma Tracks
Sort by
The Love of Birds
Naseer Shamma
The Love of Birds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Love of Birds
Last played on
Ishraq
Naseer Shamma
Ishraq
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ishraq
Last played on
Naseer Shamma Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist