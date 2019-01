Marcus Collins (born 15 May 1988) is an English singer who finished as the runner-up of the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011. Collins finished second to girl band Little Mix. Whilst on The X Factor, he was mentored by Take That frontman Gary Barlow, who has continued to work with Collins since.

His debut album, the self-titled Marcus Collins which featured production by the London-based Metrophonic team of Whitney Houston and Cher fame, became his first top 10 UK album which has his single "Mercy". His debut single from the album was "Seven Nation Army", a cover of The White Stripes hit, which also became his first top 10 UK single.