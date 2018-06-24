Naomi ScottBorn 6 May 1993
Naomi Scott
1993-05-06
Naomi Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Naomi Grace Scott (born 6 May 1993) is a British actress and singer. She is known for starring as Kimberly Hart, the Pink Ranger, in the 2017 Power Rangers movie and co-starring as Maddy Shannon in the science-fiction drama series Terra Nova. Scott also starred as Mohini "Mo" Banjaree in the Disney Channel original movie Lemonade Mouth, and as Megan in TV series Life Bites. She is set to play Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake of Aladdin. In July 2018, Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed that Scott will star as one of the three lead 'Angels' in the new 2019 Elizabeth Banks directed reboot film of Charlie's Angels, along with Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska.
Naomi Scott Tracks
So Low
Naomi Scott
So Low
So Low
Say Nothing
Naomi Scott
Say Nothing
Say Nothing
Hear The Bells
Naomi Scott
Hear The Bells
Hear The Bells
The Pack
Naomi Scott
The Pack
The Pack
