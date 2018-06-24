Naomi Grace Scott (born 6 May 1993) is a British actress and singer. She is known for starring as Kimberly Hart, the Pink Ranger, in the 2017 Power Rangers movie and co-starring as Maddy Shannon in the science-fiction drama series Terra Nova. Scott also starred as Mohini "Mo" Banjaree in the Disney Channel original movie Lemonade Mouth, and as Megan in TV series Life Bites. She is set to play Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake of Aladdin. In July 2018, Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed that Scott will star as one of the three lead 'Angels' in the new 2019 Elizabeth Banks directed reboot film of Charlie's Angels, along with Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska.