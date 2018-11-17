Friedrich CerhaBorn 17 February 1926
Friedrich Cerha
1926-02-17
Friedrich Cerha Biography (Wikipedia)
Friedrich Cerha (born 17 February 1926) is an Austrian composer and conductor.
Friedrich Cerha Tracks
Kurzzeit (World Premiere)
Friedrich Cerha
Last played on
Vorspiel zu einem Drama (1914)
Franz Schreker
Last played on
Nacht
Friedrich Cerha
Last played on
Trio for violin, cello and piano: Nachtstuck
Friedrich Cerha
Performer
Last played on
Paraphrase on the opening of Beethoven's Symphony No.9 for orchestra
Friedrich Cerha
Last played on
Paraphrase on the Opening of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9
Friedrich Cerha
Neun Bagatellen: 1-5
Friedrich Cerha
Performer
Last played on
5 Sätze für Violine, Violoncello und Klavier (2nd movement: Malinconia enigmatica)
Friedrich Cerha
Friedrich Cerha Links
