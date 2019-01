Rainy Milo chats to Clara Amfo

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m7974.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m7974.jpg

2013-11-26T12:14:00.000Z

18-year-old Londoner Rainy Milo talks to Clara about growing up in a musical family and how she writes songs, and shares one of her favourite tunes...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m797v