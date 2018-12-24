Bart Schneemann (born 1954, in Melbourne) is a Dutch oboist, conductor, teacher and artistic director for the Netherlands Wind Ensemble. In 1977 he graduated from the Conservatory in Amsterdam. From 1976 to 1996, he was the first chair oboist in the Radio Filharmonisch Orkest and the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra. He retired from playing in the orchestra to put all his time towards his solo career and his activities in the Netherlands Wind Ensemble. Schneemann plays a wide repertoire in various formations, ranging from older music (on modern oboe and classical/baroque oboe) to contemporary music. Many composers have written music especially for him, including Tristan Keuris, Wolfgang Rihm, John Zorn, Gia Kantsjeli, Kevin Volans, George Crumb, György Kurtág and Jacob ter Veldhuis. He performed solos in various orchestras conducted by, among others: Valeri Gergiev, Edo de Waart, Ernest Bour, Lev Markiz, Frans Brüggen, Roy Goodman and Ton Koopman. Schneeman also conducted the National Youth Orchestra, the Amsterdam Sinfonietta, the Brabant Orchestra and the North Netherlands Symphony Orchestra. As a soloist, conductor and in his capacity in the Netherlands Wind Ensemble, he is often asked for stage performances in all kinds of festivals and events worldwide. Schneemann is a professor at Royal Conservatory of The Hague.