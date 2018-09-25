Ugo Orlandi (born in Brescia, 1958) is a musicologist, a specialist in the history of music, a university professor and internationally renowned mandolinist virtuoso. Among worldwide musicians, professional classical musicians are a small group; among them is an even smaller group of classical mandolinists. Among members of this group, Ugo Orlandi is considered "distinguished." Music historian Paul Sparks called him "a leading figure in the rehabilitation of the eighteenth-century mandolin repertoire, having recorded many concertos from this period."

Orlandi is known to the general public for his collaboration with I Solisti Veneti, directed by Claudio Scimone, with whom he has performed around the world. He is credited on more than 30 albums of mandolin music, many featuring composers from that era.