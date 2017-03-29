Sunny Day ServiceJ-rock. Formed 1992
Sunny Day Service
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65f3d4e1-bd94-4880-a801-666d0ddc0dc2
Sunny Day Service Biography (Wikipedia)
Sunny Day Service (サニーデイ・サービス) is a three-piece Japanese rock band which formed in 1992.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sunny Day Service Tracks
Sort by
Bomb A Drop (Sunday Service Remix)
Garmiani
Bomb A Drop (Sunday Service Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vj7mg.jpglink
Bomb A Drop (Sunday Service Remix)
Last played on
Core (Sunday Service Remix)
RL Grime
Core (Sunday Service Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Core (Sunday Service Remix)
Last played on
Back to artist