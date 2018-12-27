Elliott MorrisElliott Morris - UK singer/songwriter/guitarist. Born 30 November 1989
Elliott Morris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989-11-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65f31c92-301a-4e86-bb44-15e077da9dff
Elliott Morris Tracks
Sort by
It All Depends
Elliott Morris
It All Depends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It All Depends
Last played on
The Wild Man Of The Sea
Elliott Morris
The Wild Man Of The Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wild Man Of The Sea
Last played on
Roll
Elliott Morris
Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll
Last played on
The Way Is Clear
Elliott Morris
The Way Is Clear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way Is Clear
Last played on
Stand Up, Be Heard
Elliott Morris
Stand Up, Be Heard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand Up, Be Heard
Last played on
Sixteen Long Miles
Elliott Morris
Sixteen Long Miles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sixteen Long Miles
Last played on
Friday Night
Elliott Morris
Friday Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friday Night
Last played on
All Comes Back
Elliott Morris
All Comes Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Comes Back
Last played on
One More Day
Elliott Morris
One More Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One More Day
Last played on
All Comes Back
Elliott Morris
All Comes Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Comes Back
Last played on
Looking For Something That Isn't There
Elliott Morris
Looking For Something That Isn't There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sirens
Elliott Morris
Sirens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sirens
Last played on
Found
Elliott Morris
Found
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Found
Last played on
Lost
Elliott Morris
Lost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost
Last played on
The End of the World Blues
Elliott Morris
The End of the World Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somethings aren't Meant to be
Elliott Morris
Somethings aren't Meant to be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyes (live acoustic)
Elliott Morris
Eyes (live acoustic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyes (live acoustic)
Last played on
Eyes
Elliott Morris
Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyes
Last played on
La La La La La [Christmas Song]
Elliott Morris
La La La La La [Christmas Song]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't See
Elliott Morris
I Can't See
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't See
The Great Escape
Elliott Morris
The Great Escape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Escape
Man On Wire
Elliott Morris
Man On Wire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man On Wire
A Matter of Time
Elliott Morris
A Matter of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Matter of Time
Last played on
Home
Elliott Morris
Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home
Last played on
Scars
Elliott Morris
Scars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scars
Last played on
La La La La La
Elliott Morris
La La La La La
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La La La La La
Last played on
Falling Short
Elliott Morris
Falling Short
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling Short
Last played on
Throw Me A Rope
Elliott Morris
Throw Me A Rope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Throw Me A Rope
Last played on
Elliott Morris Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist