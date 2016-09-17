Jerry RossMusical composer/lyricist. Born 9 March 1926. Died 11 November 1955
Jerry Ross
1926-03-09
Jerry Ross Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Ross (born Jerold Rosenberg; March 9, 1926 – November 11, 1955) was an American lyricist and composer whose works with Richard Adler for the musical theater include The Pajama Game and Damn Yankees, winners of Tony Awards in 1955 and 1956, respectively, in both the "Best Musical" and "Best Composer and Lyricist" categories.
Jerry Ross Tracks
Goodfellas (1990) - Rags to Riches
Steam Heat
Steam Heat
