Bern Elliott & The FenmenFormed 1961. Disbanded 1964
Bern Elliott & The Fenmen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65eca106-7206-45e1-a52f-1727db10d40f
Biography (Wikipedia)
Bern Elliott and the Fenmen were a British beat group, active between 1961 and 1964, and best known for their 1963 cover version of the song, "Money".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Money
Bern Elliott & The Fenmen
Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money
Last played on
Nobody But Me
Bern Elliott & The Fenmen
Nobody But Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody But Me
Last played on
New Orleans
Bern Elliott & The Fenmen
New Orleans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Orleans
Last played on
I'm Talking About You
Bern Elliott & The Fenmen
I'm Talking About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Talking About You
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist