Kenneth Page (born January 20, 1954) is an American cabaret singer and actor. Page is best known as the voice of Oogie Boogie, the main antagonist of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, creating the eponymous role of "Ken" in the original Broadway production of Ain't Misbehavin', King Gator from Don Bluth's All Dogs Go To Heaven, and playing the role of "Old Deuteronomy" in both the original Broadway and filmed stage productions of Cats, the Musical.