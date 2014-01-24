Negash Ali
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65e77c0a-fb09-459d-ac2d-3808125a2008
Negash Ali Biography (Wikipedia)
Negash Ali is an Eritrean artist signed to Warner Chappell Music. Negash have released 3 albums (Majors, Asmarino, GettoPOP) and have worked with names such as Chris Brown, Bob Sinclar, Manu Dibango and many more.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Negash Ali Tracks
Sort by
Fire In The Sky (feat. Siff)
Negash Ali
Fire In The Sky (feat. Siff)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire In The Sky (feat. Siff)
Last played on
Negash Ali Links
Back to artist