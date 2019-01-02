Rolling Blackouts Coastal FeverFormed 2013
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05c99s3.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65e668e9-9cd1-4809-b7e7-26439732e1eb
Biography (Wikipedia)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, also sometimes known as Rolling Blackouts C.F., is an Australian indie rock band. It was formed in Melbourne in 2013 by singer-guitarists Fran Keaney, Tom Russo & Joe White. The band's five members are Keaney, his cousin Joe White, Tom Russo, his brother Joe Russo (bass guitar), and Marcel Tussie (drums). Their debut EP, Talk Tight, was released in 2016 on Ivy League Records. It was followed by their second EP, the French Press, which was mixed by Doug Boehm and released in 2017 on Sub Pop Records. They performed at the St Jerome's Laneway Festival on 29 January 2018, and their debut full-length album, Hope Downs, was released on 15 June 2018 on Sub Pop.
Tracks
French Press
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
French Press
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sh013.jpglink
French Press
Last played on
Talking Straight
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Talking Straight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0678gxs.jpglink
Talking Straight
Last played on
The French Press
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
The French Press
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99s3.jpglink
The French Press
Last played on
Sister's Jeans
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Sister's Jeans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99s3.jpglink
Sister's Jeans
Last played on
Mainland
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Mainland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1pcq.jpglink
Mainland
Last played on
Clean Slate
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Clean Slate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99s3.jpglink
Clean Slate
Last played on
Time In Common
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Time In Common
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06flt13.jpglink
Time In Common
Last played on
Clean Slate (6 Music Session, 30 August 2017)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Clean Slate (6 Music Session, 30 August 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99s3.jpglink
Sister's Jeans (Radio 1 Session, 04 Dec 2018)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Sister's Jeans (Radio 1 Session, 04 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99s3.jpglink
An Air Conditioned Man (Radio 1 Session, 04 Dec 2018)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
An Air Conditioned Man (Radio 1 Session, 04 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99s3.jpglink
Mainland (Radio 1 Session, 26 Oct 2018)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Mainland (Radio 1 Session, 26 Oct 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99s3.jpglink
Talking Straight (Radio 1 Session, 04 Dec 2018)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Talking Straight (Radio 1 Session, 04 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99s3.jpglink
An Air Conditioned Man
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
An Air Conditioned Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99s3.jpglink
An Air Conditioned Man
Last played on
