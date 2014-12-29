David B. Rowe, is a folk singer from Maine.

Rowe was born in Lewiston, Maine on April 10, 1973, the only son, one of two children of Tom Rowe and his wife Joanne Demers. He has three other sisters. He is a third generation musician following his father Tom and mother Joanne, an uncle and both grandfathers. Rowe was the first bass player for the Makem Brothers, the sons of famous Irish musician Tommy Makem. Rowe studied musical composition at the Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford. While performing as a guitarist and vocalist with his father Tom Rowe as Rowe by Rowe, they added Denny Breau, brother of Lenny Breau and became Turkey Hollow. Rowe is also Choir Director of the First Universalist Church, Auburn, Maine.