Jenny LinPianist. Born 1973
Jenny Lin
1973
Jenny Lin Biography (Wikipedia)
Jenny Lin is a Taiwanese-born American pianist.
Chopsticks
Euphemia Allen
Chopsticks
Chopsticks
Theme and variations
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Theme and variations
Theme and variations
Caprice
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Caprice
Caprice
Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat Major, BWV 1051 arr. E Bindman for Piano Duet (3rd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat Major, BWV 1051 arr. E Bindman for Piano Duet (3rd mvt)
Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat Major, BWV 1051 arr. E Bindman for Piano Duet (3rd mvt)
Sonata
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Sonata
Sonata
Theme and Variations
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Theme and Variations
Theme and Variations
Cinderella Op 102 No 1, Waltz
Sergei Prokofiev
Cinderella Op 102 No 1, Waltz
Cinderella Op 102 No 1, Waltz
Embraceable You
George Gershwin
Embraceable You
Embraceable You
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
Blue Skies
Jenny Lin
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Composer
RUTH CRAWFORD SEEGER: Theme and Variations
Ruth Crawford Seeger
RUTH CRAWFORD SEEGER: Theme and Variations
RUTH CRAWFORD SEEGER: Theme and Variations
4 Studies Op.7 for piano
Jenny Lin
4 Studies Op.7 for piano
4 Studies Op.7 for piano
Three Movements from The Firebird transc Agosti
Jenny Lin
Three Movements from The Firebird transc Agosti
Three Movements from The Firebird transc Agosti
Piano Sonata
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Piano Sonata
Piano Sonata
