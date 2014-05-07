Neal Casal (born November 2, 1968, Denville, New Jersey) is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter, and photographer. First rising to prominence as lead guitar with Rickey Medlocke's Blackfoot from 1988-1993, Casal is best known as a member of Ryan Adams' backing band the Cardinals from 2005 until 2009, with whom he recorded three studio albums. He currently plays in several groups, including the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Hard Working Americans, The Skiffle Players and Circles Around the Sun – and has released twelve albums as a solo artist.

In 2010, Casal released a photo-book, Ryan Adams & the Cardinals: A View of Other Windows, documenting his time spent within the band. He released his most recent solo album, Sweeten the Distance, in 2011.