French KicksFormed 1998
French Kicks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65e1db8a-17cd-4ed7-b163-b74890f16573
French Kicks Biography (Wikipedia)
French Kicks are an indie rock group from New York City, USA. Their sound is a mix of garage rock, post-punk, and modded pop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
French Kicks Tracks
Sort by
Piano
French Kicks
Piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano
Last played on
French Kicks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist