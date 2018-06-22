Art FeynmanProject of Luke Temple from the group " Here We Go Magic"
Art Feynman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65ddd55d-7409-4ef4-8047-74373b909294
Art Feynman Tracks
Sort by
The Shape You're In
Art Feynman
The Shape You're In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shape You're In
Last played on
Feeling Good About Feeling Good
Art Feynman
Feeling Good About Feeling Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feeling Good About Feeling Good
Last played on
Back to artist