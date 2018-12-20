John PeelEnglish DJ, radio presenter, record producer, and journalist. Born 30 August 1939. Died 25 October 2004
John Peel Biography (Wikipedia)
John Robert Parker Ravenscroft, OBE (30 August 1939 – 25 October 2004), known professionally as John Peel, was an English disc jockey, radio presenter, record producer and journalist. He was the longest serving of the original BBC Radio 1 DJs, broadcasting regularly from 1967 until his death in 2004.
He was one of the first broadcasters to play psychedelic rock and progressive rock records on British radio, and he is widely acknowledged for promoting artists working in various genres, including pop, dub reggae, indie rock, post-punk, electronic music, punk, hardcore punk, breakcore, grindcore, death metal, British hip hop, jungle and dance music. Fellow DJ Paul Gambaccini described Peel as "the most important man in music for about a dozen years". In 2012 he was among the British cultural icons selected by artist Sir Peter Blake to appear in a new version of his most famous artwork – the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover.
Peel's Radio 1 shows were notable for the regular "Peel sessions", which usually consisted of four songs recorded by an artist live in the BBC's studios, and which often provided the first major national coverage to bands that would later achieve great fame. Another popular feature of his shows was the annual Festive Fifty countdown of his listeners' favourite records of the year.
- "The most glorious musical evening of my life" John Peel understood The Misunderstoodhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xm53f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xm53f.jpg2018-02-09T12:33:00.000ZThe A-Z of Psyche reaches M for John Peel favourites the Misunderstoodhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05xm1ck
- Liz replays an interview she did with the great John Peelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hp7t7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hp7t7.jpg2017-09-30T13:59:00.000ZLiz replays an interview she did with the great John Peelhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hp80s
- "This programme is being recorded for the BBC Sound Archive, which is not good news at all"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dwlch.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dwlch.jpg2017-09-06T12:27:00.000ZWhen John is told this show is being recorded for the future, it sets alarms bells off.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f9ftq
- "I'm in the Radio 2 studio where everything appears to be backwards"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dwlch.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dwlch.jpg2017-09-06T12:23:00.000ZA technical issue forced John to move into Radio 2's studio - and he could prove it.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f9fsv
- "One of those records which really changes your life"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dwlch.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dwlch.jpg2017-09-06T12:19:00.000ZJohn talks about The Specials and their track Gangsters.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f9g3r
- "You never know whether I mean these things or not, do you?"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6znz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6znz.jpg2017-08-31T08:53:00.000ZA typical link from John Peel, showcasing his wit and wisdom.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05drt70
- "Best group in the world? Course they are!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6znz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6znz.jpg2017-08-31T08:49:00.000ZJohn Peel talks about The Undertones, his favourite band of all time.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05drt60
- "I'm more nervous tonight than I ever have been doing a radio show"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6znz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6znz.jpg2017-08-31T08:41:00.000ZJohn Peel talking about his nerves, introducing Tyrannosaurus Rex at the Paris Theatre.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05drt7l
- Chris Hawkins takes a tour of Peel Acres!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055yk5x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055yk5x.jpg2017-06-15T06:36:00.000ZChris Hawkins takes a tour of Peel Acres with John Peel's wife, Sheila Ravenscroft. Did you know that Peel had Star Wars memorabilia amongst those records and football zines?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055yj76
- The Full Interview: A Trip to Peel Acreshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055yjkq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055yjkq.jpg2017-06-15T06:30:00.000ZChris Hawkins takes a tour of Peel Acres to talk about the life and legacy of John Peel, with his wife, Sheila Ravenscroft.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055xyb7
- Stuart Braithwaite talks about the making of the new Mogwai albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052v0hk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052v0hk.jpg2017-05-14T08:15:00.000ZStuart Braithwaite opens up about the making of Mogwai's ninth studio album 'Every Country's Sun', in an exclusive interview for Mary Anne Hobbs' weekend breakfast show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052tym3
- Is this the year that spells the end for grunge? (Music News 1994)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vn0mt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vn0mt.jpg2017-03-03T08:42:00.000ZMatt Everitt ponders if '94 will be the year that sees grunge disappear from the airwaves.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vmzht
- Julian Cope: Meeting John Peelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y2jsq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y2jsq.jpg2016-06-12T05:44:00.000Z"I met John Peel once...he was in a field...and he looked scared"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y2jsv
- John Peel on classical musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pky7d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pky7d.jpg2015-04-20T11:50:00.000ZMichael Berkeley revisits John Peel's 1996 appearance on Private Passions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02pkyr7
