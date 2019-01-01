AnnenMayKantereitFormed 2011
AnnenMayKantereit
2011
AnnenMayKantereit Biography (Wikipedia)
AnnenMayKantereit is a German rock band from Cologne, which was founded in 2011. They sing in both German and English; a notable feature is the distinctive rough voice of the singer Henning May.
