Larry GalesBorn 25 March 1936. Died 12 September 1995
Larry Gales
1936-03-25
Larry Gales Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Bernard Gales (March 25, 1936 – September 12, 1995) was an American jazz double-bassist.
Larry Gales Tracks
Raise Four
Thelonious Monk
Ugly Beauty
Thelonious Monk
In Walked Bud
Thelonious Monk
Tickle Toe
Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin, Junior Mance, Larry Gales & Ben Riley
Composer
Twins
Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin, Junior Mance, Larry Gales & Ben Riley
Composer
