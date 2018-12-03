The PiranhasUK alternative/punk band. Formed 1977
The Piranhas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05z9tzg.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65d7fe60-fe11-4272-92ee-a26fa5b8000d
The Piranhas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Piranhas were a British ska-influenced punk band from Brighton. They are best known for their cover version of the song "Tom Hark".
The Piranhas Tracks
Tom Hark
Tom Hark
Last played on
Zambezi
Zambezi
Performer
Last played on
Zambezi
Zambezi
Last played on
Yap Yap Yap
Yap Yap Yap
Last played on
Coloured Music (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1979)
Coloured Music (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1979)
Cheap And Nasty (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1979)
Cheap And Nasty (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1979)
Saxophone (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1979)
Saxophone (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1979)
Jilly (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1979)
Jilly (Radio 1 Session, 7 Feb 1979)
Space Invaders
Space Invaders
Last played on
Something
Something
Last played on
Boyfriend
Boyfriend
Last played on
Final Straw
Final Straw
Last played on
I Don'T Want My Body
I Don'T Want My Body
Last played on
