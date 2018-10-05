Simon Thoumire
Simon Thoumire Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Thoumire is a Scottish musician and an English concertina virtuoso.
Thoumire has played all over the world. A winner of the BBC Radio 2 Young Tradition Award in 1989, Thoumire has always been keen to explore different genres of music, releasing many records over the years delving into folk, jazz, improvisation and composition (see discography). He has also pursued interests in the industry side of traditional music forming Foot Stompin' Records in 1997, Scottish Traditional Music Trust (2000) and Hands Up for Trad (2003).
Simon Thoumire Performances & Interviews
Simon Thoumire Tracks
Blue Ribbon Reel/Clyde Wells Reel (feat. Simon Thoumire)
Daniel Lapp
A Day On The River / Step On It Sven
Simon Thoumire
Performer
loves comes quietly in
David Milligan
The Bonny Lass Of Fisherrow / Love In A Village / The Ballachulish Walkabout
Simon Thoumire
Major Graham / General Campbell / Charlie Warlie
Simon Thoumire
REELS AND JIGS: THREE SCONES OF BOXTY/MASTER CROWLEYS/FREEZE BREECHES
Ian Carr
THREE SCONES OF BOXTY
Ian Carr
Blue Ribbon Reel/Clyde Wells Reel
Daniel Lapp
MO CHAOIN CHAILIN
Eilidh Shaw
HIGHLAND/KISS THE LASS YE LIKE THE MOST/BILLY MACGUIRE'S BOX
Simon Thoumire
Calliope House / Linnea Moter Lava
Simon Thoumire
Da Fashion o Da Delting Lasses
Simon Thoumire and Ian Carr
Performer
He Thinks He's Invisible
Simon Thoumire and Ian Carr
Performer
BROKEN SPECTRE/THREE PIECE SUITE
IAN CARR & Simon Thoumire
Performer
celtic connections
Simon Thoumire
Andy Renwick's Ferret/Trip To Windsor
Simon Thoumire
The Tipsy Sailor
Simon Thoumire
Totally Tropical
Simon Thoumire
Major Graham/General Campbell/Charlie Warlie
Simon Thoumire
