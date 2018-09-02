Ute Lemper
1963-07-04
Ute Lemper Biography (Wikipedia)
Ute Lemper (born 4 July 1963) is a German singer and actress renowned for her interpretation of the work of Kurt Weill. Her numerous roles in musicals include playing Sally Bowles in the original Paris production of Cabaret, for which she won the 1987 Molière Award for Best Newcomer, and Velma Kelly in the revival of Chicago in both London and New York, which won her the 1998 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.
LHeure Bleue
Mischa Spoliansky
LHeure Bleue
LHeure Bleue
Nowadays
Ruthie Henshall
Nowadays
Nowadays
Alles Schwindel
Mischa Spoliansky
Alles Schwindel
Alles Schwindel
All That Jazz
Ute Lemper And Company
All That Jazz
All That Jazz
Performer
When You're Good To Mama
Meg Johnson
When You're Good To Mama
When You're Good To Mama
Beauty
Ute Lemper
Beauty
Beauty
Ne Me Quitte Pas
Ute Lemper
Ne Me Quitte Pas
Ne Me Quitte Pas
La Vie En Rose
Ute Lemper
La Vie En Rose
La Vie En Rose
All That Jazz
Ute Lemper
All That Jazz
All That Jazz
All that Jazz (Chicago)
John Kander
All that Jazz (Chicago)
All that Jazz (Chicago)
My Own Best Friend
Ruthie Henshall
My Own Best Friend
My Own Best Friend
Je ne t'aime pas for voice and piano
Kurt Weill
Je ne t'aime pas for voice and piano
Je ne t'aime pas for voice and piano
The Lavender Song
Robert Ziegler
The Lavender Song
The Lavender Song
Berliner Requiem: Zu Potsdam Unter den Eichen
Kurt Weill
Berliner Requiem: Zu Potsdam Unter den Eichen
Berliner Requiem: Zu Potsdam Unter den Eichen
Performer
9 Secrets: Solitude
Ute Lemper
9 Secrets: Solitude
9 Secrets: Solitude
Avec le temps
Léo Ferré
Avec le temps
Avec le temps
Threepenny Opera: The Ballad of Mack the Knife
Kurt Weill
Threepenny Opera: The Ballad of Mack the Knife
Threepenny Opera: The Ballad of Mack the Knife
Scope J
Ute Lemper
Scope J
Scope J
Ute Lemper
Beauty
Ute Lemper
Ute Lemper
Ruby
Ute Lemper
Ruby
Ruby
Alabama Song
Kurt Weill
Alabama Song
Alabama Song
Orchestra
Last played on
Der Verflossene
Berthold Goldschmidt
Der Verflossene
Der Verflossene
Performer
Conductor
All That Jazz (EDIT - JR)
Ute Lemper
All That Jazz (EDIT - JR)
All That Jazz (EDIT - JR)
Performer
DON'T TELL MAMA
Ute Lemper
DON'T TELL MAMA
My Own Best Friend
Ruthie Henshall
My Own Best Friend
My Own Best Friend
ALABAMA SONG
Ute Lemper
ALABAMA SONG
ALABAMA SONG
I Can't Do It Alone
Ute Lemper
I Can't Do It Alone
I Can't Do It Alone
La vie en rose
Marguerite Monnot
La vie en rose
La vie en rose
Padam... padam...
Norbert Glanzberg
Padam... padam...
Padam... padam...
Milord
Marguerite Monnot
Milord
Milord
Ich bin die fesche Lola
Friedrich Hollaender
Ich bin die fesche Lola
Ich bin die fesche Lola
Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss
Ian Buckle, Friedrich Hollaender, Lawrence Foster & Ute Lemper
Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss
Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss
Performer
Die Ballade von Marie Sanders
Hanns Eisler
Die Ballade von Marie Sanders
Die Ballade von Marie Sanders
Die Graben
Hanns Eisler
Die Graben
Die Graben
Die Ballade vom Wasserad
Hanns Eisler
Die Ballade vom Wasserad
Die Ballade vom Wasserad
Lilli Marlene
Norbert Schultze
Lilli Marlene
Lilli Marlene
The Saga Of Jenny
Kurt Weill
The Saga Of Jenny
The Saga Of Jenny
