The Mitchell Brothers
The Mitchell Brothers
2004
The Mitchell Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mitchell Brothers are a Ghanaian British rap duo from London, England. They consist of cousins Owura "Tony" Nyanin from Manor Park and Kofi "Teddy" Hanson from Stockwell. They were the first signing to Mike Skinner’s The Beats imprint and are sometimes known as the "Geezers with skills".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mitchell Brothers Tracks
Routine Checks (feat. Kano & The Streets)
Routine Check (feat. Kano & Mike SKinner)
Harvey Nicks (feat. Sway)
Alone With The TV
Harvey Nicks
Routine Check
Michael Jackson
Smart Bastard
