Klaus MäkeläBorn 1996
Klaus Mäkelä
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65cf8e6f-b7db-43ef-8cc5-0f5ffd5c350f
Klaus Mäkelä Tracks
Sort by
The Nocturnal Dances of Don Juanquixote, Op 58 (Chamber Music III, for cello and string orchestra)
Aulis Sallinen
The Nocturnal Dances of Don Juanquixote, Op 58 (Chamber Music III, for cello and string orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br01b.jpglink
The Nocturnal Dances of Don Juanquixote, Op 58 (Chamber Music III, for cello and string orchestra)
Last played on
Back to artist