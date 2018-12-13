Comet Gain are a British indie pop band, formed by singer-songwriter and guitarist David Feck (aka David Christian/Charlie Damage) in 1992, with musical influences including post-punk and northern soul.

Comet Gain's first release was two tracks on Wiiija compilation EP Some Hearts Paid To Lie in 1993, alongside three riot grrrl bands. Following an EP on Soul Static Sound in 1994, Comet Gain signed with Wiiija and released debut album Casino Classics and a further EP in 1995. The album featured sleevenotes by Television Personalities frontman Dan Treacy. During this period Comet Gain were both loosely associated with the UK riot grrrl scene and regularly compared to Dexys Midnight Runners; however from the first release their music varied dramatically in style from indie-pop influenced by sixties girl-group sounds, through early-80s alternative pop, to pure punk.

1996's Say Yes To International Socialism EP reflected the influence of late-period Jam/early Style Council and was promoted by Comet Gain's debut video, for the more radio-friendly b-side "Hideaway". A second video was produced the following year to promote the "Strength" single and accompanying mini-album, Magnetic Poetry, which was also released (as Sneaky) on Beggars Banquet USA in an attempt to promote the band stateside. However, due to ongoing artistic differences, in early 1997 the majority of Comet Gain split and formed the band Velocette, remaining on Wiiija, leaving Feck to continue Comet Gain with new members.